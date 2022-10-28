PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- NatWest ditches EY as auditor in blow to firm's radical break-up plan - Sunak explores tax rises and spending cuts of up to 50 bln stg

- Sunak will miss COP27 summit in Egypt to focus on 'domestic commitments' - Twitter 'cannot become a free-for-all hellscape', says Elon Musk

Overview - Commercial bank NatWest Group PLC has done away with Ernst & Young (EY) as its auditor in favour of rival Pricewaterhouse Coopers, at a time when EY is trying to persuade clients, partners, and investors that it can continue to get big audit approvals if it can divest its consulting business.

- Britain PM Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering rise in taxes and reductions in public spending that is worth 50 billion pounds($57.85 billion) per year to fill a hole in public finances. - Rishi Sunak won't be a part of the COP27 climate change conference to be held in Egypt this year, prioritizing his focus on domestic issues and a major fiscal statement due in November.

- Billionaire Elon Musk said that he doesn't intend for Twitter Inc to end up becoming a "free for all hellscape" in a bid to soothe advertisers, adding that he wants the social media platform to become "the most respected advertising platform." ($1 = 0.8644 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

