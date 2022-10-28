N.Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 08:43 IST
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.
No other details, including the projectile's flight range, were immediately available. The launch comes four days after North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid heightened military tension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
