Mumbai: Fire in cloth godown at Kurla, nobody injured

A major fire broke out in a cloth godown in Mumbai's Kurla area early on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in third Gulab Galli opposite Deluxe Hotel on LBS Marg, he said.

''The fire brigade received a call about the blaze around 4 am. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation was launched,'' the official said.

The fire spread to five to six adjoining galas (commercial spaces), but it remained restricted to electric wiring, plywood, stocks of wood and other material, he said, adding, ''There is no report of any injury to anyone.'' The fire has been covered from all the sides and efforts are on to douse it, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)