Recovery of detonators: Search operation carried out at Jammu railway station

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 10:54 IST
A massive search operation was carried out in and around the railway station here on Friday after 18 detonators were found in a drain near it, officials said.

The railway police on Thursday evening foiled a plan of terrorists to possibly trigger an IED blast by recovering 18 detonators and explosive material packed in a bag near the station.

The bag was found in a drain near a taxi station.

Sleuths of railway police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a search operation at the railway station, platforms and parking areas, they said.

Trains were checked and patrolling on the tracks has been intensified in wake of the threat perception due to recovery of the explosive material, they said, adding sniffer dogs have been pressed into service Checking of incoming vehicles have been intensified and people have been asked to keep a eye on suspicious objects, they said.

