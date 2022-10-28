Left Menu

Mumbai GRP's Twitter handle hacked, says official

The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Government Railway Police GRP has been hacked, its top official said on Friday. We request you to not pay heed to any fresh tweets till we update, Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of GRP Mumbai, said in a tweet.

The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) has been hacked, its top official said on Friday. The GRP is responsible for ensuring safety and security of passengers travelling on the Mumbai suburban railway network. ''Dear Mumbaikars, it has come to our notice that the @GRPMumbai handle seems to have been hacked. We request you to not pay heed to any fresh tweets till we update,'' Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of GRP Mumbai, said in a tweet. The concerned agencies are working on regaining access, he said. A visit to the Mumbai GRP Mumbai's Twitter account shows that several tweets related to Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been retweeted using the account.

Khalid said attempts were on to regain the control of the GRP account. He appealed to people to contact on his Twitter handle @cpgrpmumbai or helpline number '1512' for their queries and complaints.

