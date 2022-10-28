Left Menu

BA-owner IAG posts Q3 profit of 1.2 bln euros as revenues recover

Revenue of 7.33 billion euros for the quarter was 0.9% higher than in 2019, even though passenger capacity was 81.1% of pre-pandemic levels. IAG said premium leisure revenue had fully recovered by the end of the summer period, while the business channel was around 75% of 2019's level.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:59 IST
BA-owner IAG posts Q3 profit of 1.2 bln euros as revenues recover
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

IAG, owner of British Airways and Iberia, reported third-quarter adjusted operating profit of 1.21 billion euros ($1.21 billion) after revenue returned to pre-pandemic levels despite much of its Asian network remaining closed due to COVID restrictions.

The airlines group said on Friday it expected its adjusted operating profit for the year to be about 1.1 billion euros, including the 467 million-euro loss it made in the first half. Revenue of 7.33 billion euros for the quarter was 0.9% higher than in 2019, even though passenger capacity was 81.1% of pre-pandemic levels.

IAG said premium leisure revenue had fully recovered by the end of the summer period, while the business channel was around 75% of 2019's level. Chief Executive Luis Gallego said all of the group's airlines were significantly profitable in the quarter and it was continuing to see strong passenger demand, while capacity and load factors recover.

"While demand remains strong, we are conscious of the uncertainties in the economic outlook and the ongoing pressures on households," he said. ($1 = 1.0028 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022