French economy ekes out meagre growth in Q3, inflation jumps

France's economy eked out meagre growth in the third quarter as household spending stagnated and a sharp jump in inflation in October pointed to the headwinds looming in the final quarter of the year.

French economy ekes out meagre growth in Q3, inflation jumps
France's economy grew 0.2% in the July-September period, in line with market expectations, preliminary data from the INSEE official statistics agency showed.

Meanwhile, consumer prices in October spiralled higher. On an EU-harmonised basis, inflation rose 1.3% month-on-month, driven upwards by petrol product costs and food prices. The year-on-year rate came out at 7.1% versus 6.1% a month earlier, INSEE said. The data comes a day after the European Central Bank raised interest rates again, worried that rapid price growth is becoming entrenched. It lifted its deposit rate by a further 75 basis points to 1.5% - the highest rate since 2009.

