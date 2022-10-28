ITServe Alliance hosting 7th Annual SYNERGY Conference

ITServe Alliance is hosting its 7th Annual SYNERGY Conference from October 26-28 in Orlando,Florida.Over 2000 Technology and I.T.Services CEOs & CXOs came together at America's most prominent I.T.Conference in Orlando, Florida.

ITServe Alliance is gearing up for its annual flagship conference – Synergy 2022, which will be held from Oct. 26-28, 2022 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida.This three-day event will witness over 2000 CEOs / CXOs from various technology, staffing, and services companies.

Synergy conference provides a unique opportunity and perspective for its members, potential members, and sponsors the much-needed knowledge, new business opportunities, state-of-the-art technologies trends, new investment opportunities, networking, fun, and entertainment in a relaxed environment.

This year's conference will unlock a bundle of knowledge with various valuable sessions from highly successful business leaders and eminent speakers and host many high-value panels viz., CIO/CTO, Immigration,Federal Contracting, Financial Services,Alternative Investments,Technology Trends, PAC (Policy Advocacy Committee), Women in Technology etc., This year's Synergy Conference hosts the following Special Guest Speakers whose presence speaks volumes.

• 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, a Statesman, world leader, and economic reformer, his administration's policies were instrumental for many immigrants to be in this great Nation and be part of this society. President Clinton's presence will speak for the strength of the organization and its importance.

• Former Ambassador & Governor, Ms. Nikki Haley, inspires many in this country. She is a perfect example of this Nation's greatness, where the sky is the limit to pursuing one's dreams and passion. Ambassador was one of the first-generation immigrants and is an example of living the American dream for countless people in this country. • Shri Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation is a spiritual leader, intellect, author, mystic, wonderful human being, and visionary leader of this generation, well respected around the globe, whose teachings help motivate people from all walks of life. We also have guest speakers who can provide a unique perspective on the event's overarching theme. • Jason McCann, Co-Founder & CEO at Vari, the world's leading sit-stand desk converter manufacturer offering simple and quickly installable workspace solutions, will address conference attendees on Oct. 27. • Verne Harnish, founder, Author & CEO of Scaling Up, a global executive education & coaching company with over 200 partners on six continents, will speak on Oct. 28. After all the above, Synergy Conference will have a sensational singer and YOU Tuber Vidya Vox for a magical musical night with her entire team at the banquet dinner to conclude the conference on a high note. Anyone else not already participating in this mega event can register at www.ITServeSynergy.org to be part of this year's grand event at ITServe Alliance's Synergy Conference-2022. About ITServe Alliance ITServe Alliance came into existence in 2010 to represent the collective interests of Small & Medium scale IT Staffing & Services companies to protect them from unlawful and unjust immigration laws and policies by USCIS. Today ITServe Alliance is the largest association of IT Staffing and Services companies in the United States, with more than 1600 Member companies. It has grown by leaps and bounds from when it was one Chapter in 2010 to 19 Chapters in 2022. The organization's growth speaks for its relevance, needs, and collective strength. It expects to grow multifold in the years ahead. It has evolved into a powerful platform to represent the interests of the Small & Medium Scale businesses, which are the economic engines of this great Nation. Member companies collectively employ over 150,000 IT Professionals throughout the United States and generate in excess of $10.0 Billion in annual revenues. Through its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives, ITServe Alliance CSR conducts various programs benefitting the communities across the chapters to pay back to the communities in need. ITServe supports multiple programs, viz., food drives, law enforcement, firefighters, senior communities, schools, community colleges, universities, and other non-profit organizations throughout the year. Through CSR-STEM Scholarship Programs, ITServe has supported over 75 students in pursuing their college education dreams. STEM Scholarship program has brought a lot of awareness in communities across the country and with the lawmakers on Capitol Hill. We have raised and donated around $400K as member contributions across the chapters towards STEM Scholarship, working with 23 Charitable organizations and 17 Universities in the local communities across the country in 22 States. Besides the STEM Scholarships, and as a staunch supporter of STEM education, we have provided Laptops, STEM Training, School supplies, and Wi-Fi hotspots to students from economically disadvantaged households to continue their education during the Pandemic. In addition to the STEM Scholarships, ITServe Alliance CSR has been able to collect and distribute over $750,000 towards various other charitable causes, viz., 700,000 meals to help alleviate hunger during the Pandemic, support to the local law enforcement and firefighters etc., in the communities across the chapters. This ongoing effort will continue to do more in the years ahead. ITServe has introduced the following new initiatives this year: • Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP) – This program aims to create more entrepreneurs at an early age to create more opportunities and support the economic growth in the country. • ITServe Women Entrepreneurs - to encourage more women entrepreneurs, take up leadership roles in the organization, create awareness, help build healthy families, etc • Diversity Program - The diversity program has brought in many new members from various regions and communities, new talent, and helped improve the organization's Membership count • Connected PAC - ITServe launched its CONNECTED PAC (political action committee) to support policymakers that support ITServe Alliance and its member companies' agenda • Sports & Wellness Program - These sporting events have brought in a new generation of member entrepreneurs into the organization to continue to pursue their passion and grow their businesses, networking with other entrepreneurs. This initiative has given its members and immediate family members the best of both worlds. • Regional Conferences - Enhance the networking & collaboration among members of various chapters and has been a massive success throughout the year. There Regional Conference concept has helped members to network with a diverse group of people across the chapters,

