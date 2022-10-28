Left Menu

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt transfers 30 IAS officers

Additional Chief Secretary home and transport Abhay Kumar was made ACS-Rural Development and Panchayti Raj, and food and civil supplies department, the order said. Anand Kumar, principal secretary-revenue, sainik kalyan and devsthan will be the principal secretary-home, it said.Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation RSRTC CMD Sandeep Verma was transferred to the science and technology department as principal secretary.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:09 IST
In a major reshuffle in Rajasthan, 30 IAS officers including four district collectors were transferred on Friday, an official order stated.

Apart from them, six IAS officers were also given additional charge, as per the order issued by the state department of personnel. Additional Chief Secretary (home and transport) Abhay Kumar was made ACS-Rural Development and Panchayti Raj, and food and civil supplies department, the order said. Anand Kumar, principal secretary-revenue, sainik kalyan and devsthan will be the principal secretary-home, it said.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) CMD Sandeep Verma was transferred to the science and technology department as principal secretary. Nathmal Didel, who was Hanumangarh Collector, will take over as the RSRTC CMD in Jaipur while Sriganganagar Collector Rukmani Riyar was given the Hanumangarh charge, the order said.

Pratapgarh Collector Saurabh Swami was given the charge of Sriganganagar while Dungarpur Collector Indrajeet Yadav will replace him.

Laxminarayan Mantri will be the new collector in Dungarpur. He was transferred to Dungarpur from the board of secondary education where he was the administrator.

