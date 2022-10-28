Left Menu

Record sales drive Maruti Suzuki Q2 net over 4-fold to Rs 2,112.5 cr

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 486.9 crore in the same period last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.Total revenue from operations was at Rs 29,942.5 crore as against Rs 20,550.9 crore in the year-ago period.Maruti Suzuki said it sold a total of 5,17,395 vehicles during the quarter, its highest ever in any quarter.Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,54,200 units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:35 IST
Record sales drive Maruti Suzuki Q2 net over 4-fold to Rs 2,112.5 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 486.9 crore in the same period last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 29,942.5 crore as against Rs 20,550.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki said it sold a total of 5,17,395 vehicles during the quarter, its highest ever in any quarter.

''Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,54,200 units. Exports were at 63,195 units. Shortage of electronic components impacted production by about 35,000 vehicles in this quarter,'' it added.

The same period previous year was marked by acute shortage of electronic components and consequently it could sell a total of 3,79,541 units, out of which 320,133 units were in the domestic market and 59,408 units were in export markets, Maruti Suzuki India said.

The company it has been making simultaneous efforts in securing electronic components availability, cost reduction and improving realisation from the market to better its margins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022