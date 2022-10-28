Left Menu

Maha: ST bus catches fire in Thane district, no casualties

A blaze erupted in the moving bus due to a technical snag. As the driver noticed the fire, he alerted the passengers who alighted the vehicle within minutes, he said. Local firemen and RDMC team rushed to the scene and put out the blaze, the official said, adding that none of the occupants of the bus were injured.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:42 IST
Maha: ST bus catches fire in Thane district, no casualties
  • Country:
  • India

At least 70 passengers of a state transport bus escaped unhurt when the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 9.50 am when the bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was heading towards Bhiwandi, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation. A blaze erupted in the moving bus due to a technical snag. As the driver noticed the fire, he alerted the passengers who alighted the vehicle within minutes, he said. Local firemen and RDMC team rushed to the scene and put out the blaze, the official said, adding that none of the occupants of the bus were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022