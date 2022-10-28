Left Menu

GST system needs a lot of trained professionals

Resources are needed for the smooth functioning of government systems. The government pays special attention to tax management for resource mobilization. There were many discrepancies in the context of indirect tax in India. GST i.e. Goods and Services Tax system was brought in to remove which and to implement 'One Nation One Tax System' in India. There are many processes involved in this system. The need for a large number of accounting professionals is being felt to carry out these processes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:46 IST
New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/ATK): Resources are needed for the smooth functioning of government systems. The government pays special attention to tax management for resource mobilization. There were many discrepancies in the context of indirect tax in India. GST i.e. Goods and Services Tax system was brought in to remove this and to implement 'One Nation One Tax System' in India. There are many processes involved in this system. The need for a large number of accounting professionals is being felt to carry out these processes. There is a huge need for skilled accountant professionals to support the GST system. Recognizing this fact, many educational institutions are preparing such training courses, which can prepare trained professionals to support the GST system. In this context, e-learning platform Tax4Wealth has also prepared various training courses related to GST. Himanshu Kumar, CEO, Tax4Wealth said that the scope of GST is increasing continuously. In such a situation, there will be a huge demand for expert professionals in the context of GST in the near future. In such a situation, the youth who will become proficient in accounting skills. Only opportunities for employment and self-employment will be available to them.

In general, entrepreneurs or businessmen want to focus their attention on the enterprise and business by delegating taxation-related duties to accounting professionals. The GST system requires only skilled professionals for filing GST returns, processing of e-invoices, processing of TDS and TCS, GST registration, e-way bill, input credit etc. from time to time. These skilled professionals can be prepared only with a level of training. Skilled professionals cannot be made on the basis of mere degree. No doubt degree is an essential fact. But a balance of degree and accounting skills can be the basis for preparing skilled professionals for the GST support system. This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

