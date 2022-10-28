EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks snap three-day wining streak; Russian c.bank eyed

A sharp sell-off in Chinese shares pushed an index of emerging market (EM) shares down 1.7% on Friday, while currencies slipped again with all eyes now on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next week.

Worries about the direction of economic policy under another term for President Xi Jinping, and concern about more COVID-19 curbs saw mainland China slide more than 2%, while the Hong Kong benchmark dropped 3.7% to its lowest in more than 13 years. Most other Asian shares also fell, and the weak handover weighed on bourses elsewhere with Polish and South African stocks losing more than 1% each, while main indexes in Hungary and Turkey lost 0.4% and 0.7% respectively.

The International Monetary Fund cut Asia's economic forecasts on Friday as global monetary tightening, rising inflation, and China's slowdown dampened the region's recovery prospects. MSCI's index of EM shares broke a three-day winning run and was less than 1% away from over two-year lows hit earlier in the week.

On the month, it is set to lose about 3.5%. On the year, the index is down more than 30% having edged higher in just May and August. As the dollar rose, most EM currencies lost with China's yuan down 0.3% and South Africa's rand dropping 0.8%.

All eyes are on the Fed decision due on Wednesday, when a fourth 75 bps increase is expected. Russia's rouble was at around 61.4 per dollar ahead of a central bank rate-setting meeting later in the day, when the key interest rate is expected to be held at 7.5%, ending a months-long rate-cutting cycle, as an inflation slowdown becomes less marked.

But TD Securities said a 25 bps cut was likely. "The overall balance of risks in Russia suggests that a cut could be the preferred choice of the central bank given that growth indicators are weakening. Inflation is also slowing," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities.

Against a euro still nursing losses following a dovish reception to the European Central Bank's comments, most central European currencies made muted moves. Hungary's forint slipped 0.7%. It has traded between the 405 to 415 range for the past week as the central bank stepped in to lift it from record lows of around 434.

