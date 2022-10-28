Walkaroo inaugurates new manufacturing unit in K'taka

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:50 IST
Noted footwear brand Walkaroo International Ltd has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Karnataka under its expansion plans, the Tamil Nadu-based company said on Friday.

The facility would be an exclusive manufacturing unit to produce polyurethane footwear in a bid to strengthen the PU footwear products offered by the company in southern parts of the country.

''We have been expanding our brand presence not only in India but also in the global footwear segment. As we continue to redefine and expand the affordable footwear segment in India, we broadened our portfolio with design technology...,'' company Managing Director VKC Noushad said.

The new unit besides serving the domestic market would also be used for exports, the company said.

''The addition of an exclusive PU footwear manufacturing unit in Karnataka will further strengthen our commitment to fulfill our market demand as well,'' he said.

Currently, Walkaroo has 14 manufacturing units across the country. In FY 2021-22 the company reported turnover of over Rs 1,800 crore. Walkaroo has over 750 dealers across the country.

