Left Menu

Vedanta profit declines 61 pc to Rs 1,808 crore in July-September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:05 IST
Vedanta profit declines 61 pc to Rs 1,808 crore in July-September
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 60.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,808 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on the back of higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company's expenses during the July-September period increased to Rs 33,221 crore from Rs 23, 171 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 37,351 crore from Rs 31,074 crore last year.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022