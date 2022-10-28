Left Menu

2 killed, 20 injured as tourist bus rams into heavy vehicle in Karnal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:05 IST
2 killed, 20 injured as tourist bus rams into heavy vehicle in Karnal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed and over 20 injured when a tourist bus on its way from J-K to Delhi rammed into another heavy vehicle in Haryana's Karnal on Friday, police said.

The bus was carrying about 40 passengers, a police official from the Sector 4 police post in Karnal said. The dead included the bus driver.

''The accident took place when a tyre of a trawler burst and the bus rammed into it,'' he said.

The front cabin of the air-conditioned bus was badly damaged in the accident, he said, adding the passengers had to be brought down from the bus window and the vehicle's rear portion.

The dead bus driver belonged to Jammu, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022