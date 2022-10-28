Rane Holdings registers consolidated Q2 PAT at Rs 23.3 crore

Rane Holdings Ltd, the holding company of auto component manufacturer Rane Group, has reported a 41.2 per cent rise on its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 23.3 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company had registered consolidated PAT at Rs 16.5 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

The consolidated total revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 883.8 crore from Rs 697.3 crore registered in the same period last year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2022, the consolidated PAT went up to Rs 43.9 crore from Rs 37.3 crore recorded corresponding period last year.

The consolidated total revenue surged to Rs 1,704.9 crore for the six-month period ending September 30, 2022 from Rs 1,223.1 crore registered in the same period last year.

''The group companies posted strong revenue growth support by favourable demand from Indian OE (original equipment) and export customers. Higher volumes and improved operational performance helped to mitigate material price increases,'' Rane Holdings Ltd Chairman L Ganesh said.

The demand environment remains strong with the ongoing festive season, however, the company remains cautious given the global economic situation and tightening of monetary policy, he said.

