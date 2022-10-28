Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:24 IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at cloth godown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out at a cloth godown in Mumbai's Kurla area in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze which was put out after eight hours.

The fire brigade received a call about a fire in the third Gulab Galli opposite Deluxe Hotel on LBS Marg around 4 am, the official said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

Five or six commercial on the godown premises were gutted but the fire remained restricted to electrical wiring, plywood, stocks of wood and other material, the official said, adding that were no reports of anyone getting injured.

The flames were doused around 11.20 am.

