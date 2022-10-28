India's steel industry now 2nd biggest, target is to double crude steel output in 10 years: PM
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has set a target to double the crude steel production capacity from 154 million tonnes per annum now to 300 million tonnes per annum in the next 9 to 10 years in an order to boost indigenous capabilities.
In his virtual address as the chief guest at the ''bhoomi pujan'' of expansion of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's flagship plant at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district, Modi said in the past, India had to import high grade steel for the defence sector, but scenario has changed now.
Now, however, steel used in making 'INS Vikrant' (first indigenous aircraft carrier) was made in India, said the prime minister.
''Due to everybody's efforts in the last eight years, the Indian steel industry has become the second biggest in the world,'' he said.
