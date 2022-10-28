Dr Reddy's PAT up 12 pc at Rs 1,113 cr in Q2

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was up by 12 percent at Rs 1,112.80 crore as against Rs 992 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenues during the quarter under discussion were up by nine percent to Rs 6,305.70 crore compared to Rs 5,215.40 crore in the first quarter of FY '22.

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman and MD, G V Prasad said, ''We are pleased with the strong financial performance in the current quarter, driven by the launch of Lenalidomide capsules in the US market. Our focus is to build a robust pipeline with products that improve affordability and access to patients globally. We continue to progress well in our productivity, innovation and sustainability agenda.''