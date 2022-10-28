Left Menu

Two children among five killed in Bengal in car-truck collision

PTI | Nakashipara | Updated: 28-10-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 17:36 IST
Two children among five killed in Bengal in car-truck collision
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including two children, died on Friday morning after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-12 in West Bengal's Nadia district, a police officer said.

Of the five deceased, four belonged to one family, and the fifth person was the driver, he said.

According to the officer, the family was on their way to Nabadwip from Raiganj when the accident happened in Nakashipara area around 6.30 am.

A speeding truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the car near a toll plaza on the highway, he said.

The driver abandoned his vehicle on the spot and fled the scene.

The passengers of the four-wheeler were rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, the officer added.

Locals claimed that unfinished work on one side of the highway forces vehicle users to use the other side for two-way traffic, and that often raises the risk of car crashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022