US STOCKS-Futures retreat as warnings from Amazon, Apple fan recession fears

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple heightened fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were finally slowing the economy and could hammer corporate earnings.

Amazon.com Inc joined a chorus of Big Tech firms that have disappointed investors this week by forecasting a slowdown in sales growth for the all-important holiday season and warned of a hit to consumers' purchasing power. Shares tumbled 11.9% in premarket trade. About $134 billion was set to be wiped out from its market capitalization, if current losses hold.

Apple Inc cautioned revenue growth could see some pressure in the December quarter but shares edged 0.4% higher as the iPhone maker's fourth-quarter results showed some resilience. Shares of other megacap tech companies such as Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet, which reported downbeat earnings earlier this week, were down 0.9% and 0.3% respectively.

"With tech performing so poorly, the message to markets is confusing many investors as the sharp slowdown in the fortunes of the tech sector contrasts with the outperformance of more traditional economic bellwethers," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets. Tech sector earnings were viewed as a major test of the strength of corporate America in the face of decades-high inflation. Their dismal results and warnings have fed into fears of a looming recession from aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Fed.

While another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed next week is largely priced in, traders are now waiting for a key U.S. inflation reading due at 8:30 a.m. ET to gauge whether the central bank could dial down its aggressive approach in December. The Commerce Department's core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation measure, is expected to have climbed 5.2% on a year-over-year basis in September when stripped of volatile food and energy costs.

At 7:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 17.25 points, or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 94.5 points, or 0.84%. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is up for the fourth straight week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq tracked weekly losses.

Intel Corp was a bright spot, up 7.1% after the chipmaker cut its capital spending forecast, helping easing pressure on Dow futures. Twitter was set to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after Tesla chief Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Shares of Tesla were down 0.7%.

