Left Menu

Maruti shares climb nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:04 IST
Maruti shares climb nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit in the second quarter ended September 2022.

The stock climbed 4.95 per cent to settle at Rs 9,494.10 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.54 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 9,548.

On the NSE, it jumped 5.59 per cent to end at Rs 9,548 apiece.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 13,534.83 crore to Rs 2,86,797.83 crore on the BSE.

It was the biggest gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty.

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki India reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 486.9 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 29,942.5 crore as against Rs 20,550.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki said it sold a total of 5,17,395 vehicles during the quarter, its highest ever in any quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022