Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures pare declines after inflation data

Moments before data, Dow e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 21.25 points, or 0.56%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 116.25 points, or 1.03%. Futures fell after gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple heightened fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were finally slowing the economy and could hammer corporate earnings.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:14 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures pare declines after inflation data

S&P 500 e-mini futures recouped some losses on Friday after data showed a slightly lower-than-expected reading in a key inflation metric for the month of September, easing investor nerves about the pace of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening. The Commerce Department's core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation measure, climbed 5.1% in September compared to an expected 5.2% rise on a year-over-year basis when stripped of volatile food and energy costs.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 115 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 65.75 points, or 0.59%. Moments before data, Dow e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 21.25 points, or 0.56%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 116.25 points, or 1.03%.

Futures fell after gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple heightened fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were finally slowing the economy and could hammer corporate earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022