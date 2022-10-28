Hope UK e-visa issue will be resolved under PM Sunak, says Goa tourism minister

Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday expressed hope the new government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the United Kingdom will restore the e-visa facility, the absence of which has severely affected tourism and allied businesses in the coastal state.

The tourism season in Goa peaks with Christmas and New Year, attracting patrons from across the world.

''Tourism and allied businesses are badly affected in both India and UK due to non-restoration of e-visas by UK. Hoping for an early resolution under the new Indian origin PM Rishi Sunak,'' state tourism minister Khaunte tweeted.

Officials said chartered flights for Goa from the UK are yet to start for this tourist season, adding that the first flight from Kazakhstan with tourists arrived in the state this week.

