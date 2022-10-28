Left Menu

Coca-Cola India FY22 profit up 3.8 pc to Rs 460.35 crore; revenue rises 36 pc to Rs 3,121 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:27 IST
Coca-Cola India FY22 profit up 3.8 pc to Rs 460.35 crore; revenue rises 36 pc to Rs 3,121 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Beverages major Coca-Cola India's profit rose 3.82 per cent to Rs 460.35 crore in FY22 and revenue from operations increased 35.85 per cent to Rs 3,121.29 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The cola major had logged a profit of Rs 443.38 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021, while its revenue from operations in that year stood at Rs 2,297.51 crore.

Coca-Cola India's total income in FY22 was at Rs 3,192.17 crore, up 35.54 per cent. It was at Rs 2,355.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Its other income also went up 23.07 per cent to Rs 70.88 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2022.

Total expenses of Coca-Cola India were up 46.35 per cent at Rs 2,548.01 crore in FY22 as against Rs 1,740.92 crore in FY21.

The company, which operates with power brands in Indian markets, including Coca Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza and Minute Maid, is part of Atlanta-based US beverages major The Coca-Cola Company.

It has a fellow subsidiary, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd, which is the local bottling arm of the cola major here.

India is one of the leading markets for the Coca-Cola Company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022