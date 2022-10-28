Left Menu

Auto-rickshaw, taxi fares hiked in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:46 IST
Auto-rickshaw, taxi fares hiked in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has approved a hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in view of rising CNG prices in the national capital, according to an official statement on Friday.

According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi happened nine years back in 2013.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022