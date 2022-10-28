Left Menu

Blue Dart Express Q2 net profit rises marginally by 3 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:47 IST
Domestic courier company Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a marginal rise of 3.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated income during the July-September period increased to Rs 1,332.9 crore, over Rs 1,129.8 crore last year. Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said the company is doing well due to balanced mix of growth and transformational projects.

