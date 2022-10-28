Left Menu

UK should explore extending oil and gas windfall tax - COP26 president Sharma

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:15 IST
UK should explore extending oil and gas windfall tax - COP26 president Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British president of the COP26 climate summit Alok Sharma said on Friday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government should explore extending a windfall tax on oil and gas firms in a fiscal statement next month.

"These are excessive profits, and they have to be treated in the appropriate way when it comes to taxation," Sharma, who was president of the summit held in Glasgow a year ago but lost his cabinet post in Sunak's new government, told the Guardian newspaper.

"We ought to be going further and seeing what more can be done in terms of raising additional finance (from the profits). So far, at least, the level of money raised is obviously not significant."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022