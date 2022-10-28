FOREX-Yen slips against greenback after BOJ stays dovish

The yen fell more than 1% against the dollar on Friday after a dovish Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates, bucking the trend among other major central banks, while the greenback strengthened after U.S. data showed inflation was still running hot. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank was nowhere near raising interest rates, with inflation in Japan likely to fall short of its 2% target for years to come.

The yen tumbled against the dollar in the aftermath of the BOJ's decision, falling as much as 1.07%. At 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT), the Japanese currency was down 0.76% at 147.390. Kuroda dismissed the view the BOJ's yield cap was to blame for the yen's recent sharp declines, reinforcing expectations he will not use rate hikes as a tool to slow the currency's falls.

"The BoJ still carries the baton as the most accommodative G7 central bank," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. "That leaves USDJPY very much at the mercy of broad dollar trends that, in turn, reflect moves in U.S. fixed income." The dollar eased against sterling, and was slightly higher against the euro, which fell more than 1% on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points, as expected, but took a more dovish tone on its rate outlook.

Sterling was up 0.2% at $1.1587, on track for a weekly rise of 2.5% following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister, while the euro was down 0.04% at $0.99615, but was still up around 0.9% for the week. The euro was somewhat supported by German data, which showed that Europe's biggest economy unexpectedly staved off a recession in the third quarter, while inflation, driven by a painful energy standoff with Russia, surprised to the upside, hitting a 25-year high.

U.S. data on Thursday showed that consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next week. "The data that came in this week gave Fed Chairman Jerome Powell a lot of credit because he has been adamant about 'the economy being strong enough to withstand the hikes,'" said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"A strong economy leads to faith in the economy but inflation must be battled with high rates, which only make the dollar stronger," he said. Many market participants expect the Fed to slow its aggressive rate-hike pace when it meets in December.

The more dovish ECB and the Bank of Canada's smaller-than-expected interest rate hike this week helped drive that expectation, even as fears grow that markets are getting ahead of themselves. "It's slightly more difficult for the Fed to join the pivot party, because the inflation problem is more persistent there, so I expect a bit of push back from the Fed, and that's probably going to benefit the dollar," said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore.

The dollar was also firmer against the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar.

