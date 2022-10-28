Left Menu

Centre working to enhance sale of SHG products on e-commerce portals: Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:54 IST
The Centre on Friday launched an e-commerce portal for marketing products made by women of self-help groups (SHGs), and said efforts were underway to have at least 25 per cent of all sales by them through online.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste inaugurated the Saras Food Festival and said the government will take steps to establish Saras stalls by women SHGs in all state capitals, major cities and metros, airports and railway stations for widening the reach of marketing, the ministry said in an official statement.

He also launched the e-commerce portal, www.esaras.in, for better and more effective marketing of the products prepared by women of self-help groups and said, ''efforts are on to have at least 25 per cent of all sales by women self-help groups through e-commerce portals annually.'' Through such festivals, Kulaste said, more and more people will be exposed to ethnic and home-made handicrafts, paintings, toys, food and other items.

''Each women beneficiary must save at least Rs 1 lakh per annum through sale of local products. Today the best products of SHGs are also being exported to different countries and there is a need for more and more awareness campaign both locally and globally about their niche products through e-commerce platforms and other avenues,'' the ministry said.

