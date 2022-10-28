Left Menu

ArcelorMittal looks to supply steel for proposed bullet train project from Hazira plant

We will make products that have never been made in the country. Mittal is also the CEO of parent company ArcelorMittal which holds 60 per cent equity in AMNS India.In 2019, ArcelorMittal along with Japans Nippon Steel completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel AMNS India.On October 6, steel maker AMNS India said it has received environmental clearance for the expansion of the plant.

PTI | Hazira | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:16 IST
ArcelorMittal looks to supply steel for proposed bullet train project from Hazira plant

ArcelorMittal's arm AMNS India is eyeing to supply high strength special steel for the proposed bullet train project in India.

AMNS India Chairman Aditya Mittal on Friday announced a Rs 60,000-crore expansion plan for his company's plant based in Hazira, Gujarat.

As per the plan, the capacity of the plant will be scaled up to 15 million tonnes (MT) from 9 MT at present, he said.

The company has been working hard on the expansion plan to ensure it captures the potential that is here in India. The expansion is in line with government initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Mittal said.

He was addressing a gathering after performing the 'Bhoomi Pujan' to mark the beginning of the expansion project here.

As the company grows, the plan is to expand specialty steel portfolio and focus on segments such as automotive, transportation and renewables, the chairman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's erstwhile prime minister Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone for the bullet train project in Ahmedabad in 2017, he said.

''The first train is expected to run on a 50-kilometer section between Surat and Bilimora in 2026 and our steel will be on that train,'' the Chairman said, adding: ''We are bringing technologies in that have not existed in India. We will make products that have never been made in the country.'' Mittal is also the CEO of parent company ArcelorMittal which holds 60 per cent equity in AMNS India.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal along with Japan's Nippon Steel completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

On October 6, steel maker AMNS India said it has received environmental clearance for the expansion of the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022