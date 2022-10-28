IMF sees Chile's economy shrinking 1.3% in 2023

Chile's economic output is likely to shrink 1.3% in 2023, before returning to an estimated potential annual growth rate of 2.5% over the medium term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement followed talks between the IMF and Chilean authorities over the second half of October.

