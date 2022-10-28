IMF sees Chile's economy shrinking 1.3% in 2023

Chile's economic output is likely to shrink 1.3% in 2023, before returning to an estimated potential annual growth rate of 2.5% over the medium term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement followed talks between the IMF and Chilean authorities over the second half of October. The IMF's forecast lands well below the latest government forecast of a 0.5% contraction, which it cut earlier this month after projecting a drop of 0.1% in July.

For this year, the IMF projected growth of 2.1%. The fund said Chile's central bank had appropriately tightened its monetary policy to tackle inflationary pressures, though if these persist it may need to extend the tightening cycle.

