Union minister visits industrial centre in Pulwama

The Union government is committed to providing an atmosphere which is congenial for entrepreneurship, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said on Friday.

During his visit to Industrial Growth Centre Lassipora, Pulwama, Verma said that the ease of doing business policy of the government has led to flourishing of industry and entrepreneurship.

The minister had gone to the IGC to review the industrial scenario there. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary and SSP, Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani.

The minister visited several new industrial units functioning in the estate and had an extensive round of infrastructure of manufacturing units.

He appreciated their business model and the technology engaged to add value to the local produce. The minister lauded their contribution toward self-reliance and employment generation.

Verma said that IGC Lassipora is the growth engine of industry and is a developmental model for the rest of Union Territory of J&K.

