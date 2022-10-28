Mexico's Q3 econ activity points to 2.4% annual growth - finance ministry

Mexico's economic activity indicators in the third quarter point to economic growth in line with forecasts of 2.4% annual growth in 2022, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.

The country's fiscal deficit stood at 111.252 billion pesos ($5.62 billion) in September, the ministry said. ($1 = 19.8109 Mexican pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)