3 cargo boats catch fire in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-10-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 22:44 IST
Three cargo boats anchored at Kasaba Bengre in Panambur here accidentally caught fire on Friday, police said.

Sources said the fire first started in a boat and the flames spread to other boats anchored nearby.

Local people and fire services personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The boats were kept there for repair work. It is suspected that the fire was triggered by crackers, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

