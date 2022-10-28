Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane declares emergency at Delhi airport

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane on Friday suspected fire in one of the engines at the time of taxiing at the Delhi airport, according to a source.

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and emergency was declared due to suspected fire in one of the engines.

There were more than 180 people on board, the source said.

The aircraft had to return to the bay.

