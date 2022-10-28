IndiGo plane engine catches fire; emergency declared at Delhi airport

An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing, according to a source.

The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had more than 180 people on board, returned to the bay at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, the source said.

A video on Twitter showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.

