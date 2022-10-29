Left Menu

Faulty oxygen equipment could have caused Russian fighter jet crash -TASS

The fatal crash of a Russian military jet in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday could have been caused by faulty oxygen equipment, TASS news agency cited investigators as saying on Friday. "The investigation is checking whether the onboard oxygen equipment malfunctioned and caused the two pilots to lose control," the agency quoted a committee spokesperson as saying. The Su-30 is built at Irkutsk's Aviation plant.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 01:11 IST
Faulty oxygen equipment could have caused Russian fighter jet crash -TASS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The fatal crash of a Russian military jet in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday could have been caused by faulty oxygen equipment, TASS news agency cited investigators as saying on Friday. Two pilots were killed when the plane crashed into a two-storey house. At the time officials said the plane, a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter, was a test flight.

Russia's state Investigative Committee, which is looking into possible violations of air safety rules, told TASS that the crew had lost consciousness. "The investigation is checking whether the onboard oxygen equipment malfunctioned and caused the two pilots to lose control," the agency quoted a committee spokesperson as saying.

The Su-30 is built at Irkutsk's Aviation plant. Investigators are questioning workers there to see whether they broke rules when maintaining the oxygen equipment, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global
4
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022