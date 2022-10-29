Left Menu

U.S. authorities approve Mexico's plan to recover Category 1 aviation rating

U.S. authorities approved Mexico's government plan to recover its Category 1 aviation rating, according to a statement published by the Mexican Foreign Ministry on Friday. Mexico expects to end its action plan to recover the U.S.-issued aviation rating in December, the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 02:46 IST
U.S. authorities approve Mexico's plan to recover Category 1 aviation rating

U.S. authorities approved Mexico's government plan to recover its Category 1 aviation rating, according to a statement published by the Mexican Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Mexico expects to end its action plan to recover the U.S.-issued aviation rating in December, the statement said. Recovering the rating is key for Mexican airlines to be able to launch new routes to the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in May 2021, an action barring Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limiting the ability of airlines to carry out marketing agreements with one another. Following a series of worrying incidents in Mexico City, including a near collision at its main airport, the Mexican government has held

meetings with airlines and aeronautical authorities to redistribute flights and send more to the newly opened Felipe Angeles International Airport, located in the outskirts of the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022