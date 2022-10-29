U.S. authorities approve Mexico's plan to recover Category 1 aviation rating

U.S. authorities approved Mexico's government plan to recover its Category 1 aviation rating, according to a statement published by the Mexican Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Mexico expects to end its action plan to recover the U.S.-issued aviation rating in December, the statement said. Recovering the rating is key for Mexican airlines to be able to launch new routes to the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in May 2021, an action barring Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limiting the ability of airlines to carry out marketing agreements with one another. Following a series of worrying incidents in Mexico City, including a near collision at its main airport, the Mexican government has held

meetings with airlines and aeronautical authorities to redistribute flights and send more to the newly opened Felipe Angeles International Airport, located in the outskirts of the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)