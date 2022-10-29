Left Menu

It is not going to be Meta, Apple or Google metaverse, everyone has to collaborate: Meta India Director

He said in the future everyone coming together will have to bring the virtual spaces and interaction of these virtual spaces together for the metaverse to be a reality

Meta India Director and Head of Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

"It's not like there is going to be a Meta metaverse or Apple metaverse or Google metaverse. It's like everyone has to come together, has to collaborate and there has to be an openness to come together and build the technology of the future," Meta India Director and Head of Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal said on Friday. He was speaking during CyFy 2022 organized by ORF here.

"The metaverse is a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal and immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual reality and augmented reality headsets. In colloquial use, a metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection," he said. Aggarwal said it is difficult to imagine what the metaverse will be 10 years from now.

"Although as we said maybe we're not really there in the metaverse today, but we can see the core technologies that go towards building the metaverse -- the building blocks obviously of the metaverse. "We are using simulation. For instance, AR will be used when you browse, say a property listing photo and you hover over something and you see a 3D image of the house of the property. You know, it's really important that we recognise the fact right now that it's not going to be about one company or one government," he added.

He said everyone has to get together to look at the norms, the standards, the specifications, that will be required for the metaverse. "So to that extent, I just want to be very clear that when we are looking at a billion people being on the metaverse. Ten years from now, it's not going to be a Meta metaverse, or again, any of the other computers are new, the comments, everyone coming together will have to bring these virtual spaces and interaction of these virtual spaces together for the metaverse to be a reality.

"And just one of the points, because we did allude to two universes, are two parallel universes and the metaverse has not been looked at as replacing in-person experiences. So what we are experiencing today, and I must say the last year celebrating a tough challenge for all of us where we were literally in a virtual world.... "It's a different experience. So the metaverse is not looking at the place and looking at being online more meaningful, something which is more impactful, more effective, and that's where we are looking at going..." (ANI)

