HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru sets a new benchmark for Personalized cancer care with the launch of India's first innovative 'Ethos Therapy', an AI-based adaptive radiation treatment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI/GPRC): To provide patients access to world-class treatment facilities and with a commitment to offering high-quality clinical care, HCG Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru, one of India's largest dedicated cancer care Hospitals announced the launch of India's first Varian Ethos™ therapy, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven holistic solution designed to increase the capability, flexibility and efficiency of radiotherapy. This new solution is designed to deliver an entire adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot. It uses augmented intelligence, a convergence of people and artificial intelligence (AI) working together for better outcomes. This game-changing radiation therapy personalizes cancer care using Adaptive Intelligence based on the patient's anatomy and the position of the tumor at the time of treatment.

Ethos™ Therapy, the first-of-its-kind in India and a novel technique in the world provides the ability to alter the treatment plan based on tumor and anatomical changes. This unique technology can capture movements in internal or external anatomy during each treatment and enhance their pre-treatment plans by enabling them to gain insight through the advanced power of AI-enhanced image segmentation and treatment planning. It also applies automated dose accumulation to forecast and monitor treatment progress and enhances the treatment ability by making radiation personalized and targeted that gives better outcomes with minimized side effects. The system enables clinicians to efficiently deliver an entire personalized treatment in a 15-minute timeslot which is significantly shorter compared with other treatment systems that take more than 40 minutes, often due to the manual reconfiguration of the treatment.

Speaking on the technology Dr B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, said "We are happy to unveil the pathbreaking Ethos™ therapy, a key milestone in HCG's pioneering strides towards precision and personalized cancer care. Adaptive therapy is indeed the future of radiation therapy, and Ethos bears testimony to our ceaseless commitment to improve cancer treatment and enhance patient outcomes through the adoption of cutting-edge technology". Raj Gore, CEO, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd said, "We are delighted to introduce the highly innovative Ethos™ therapy in India by virtue of our partnership with Varian. A pioneer in targeted cancer treatments, HCG has always lived up to its promise of "adding years to life". We remain unflinchingly committed to reducing the global cancer burden through a judicious blend of advanced technology and the depth of domain knowledge, experience, and expertise."

