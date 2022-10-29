Left Menu

NTPC Q2 net dips over 7 pc to Rs 3,418 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday reported an over 7 percent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 3,690.95 crore in the quarter that ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 44,681.50 crore in the quarter from Rs 33,095.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses jumped to Rs 40,000.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 28,949.53 crore earlier.

The average power tariff of the company from April to September this year was at Rs 4.77 per unit, compared to Rs 3.86 per unit in the same period in 2021.

Plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilization) of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 74.08 percent in the second quarter from 69.29 per cent.

The imported coal supply rose to 5.58 MMT from 0.42 MMT in the same period a year ago.

The domestic coal supply also increased to 48.72 MMT from 44.83 MMT.

Coal production from captive mines stood at 4.32 MMT as against 2.79 MMT a year ago.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC Group (including JVs and subsidiaries) rose to 70,254 MW as on September 30, 2022.

Its gross power generation climbed to 85.48 billion units (BU) in the quarter from 77.42 BU in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

