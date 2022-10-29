Left Menu

IPO: Fusion Ltd plans to raise about Rs 600 crore by issuing fresh equity shares

Microfinance company Fusion Limited is planning to raise around Rs 600 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares in its initial public offering IPO, a top official said on Saturday.The initial share sale will open for public subscription on November 2 and conclude on November 4.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 17:21 IST
IPO: Fusion Ltd plans to raise about Rs 600 crore by issuing fresh equity shares
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microfinance company Fusion Limited is planning to raise around Rs 600 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares in its initial public offering (IPO), a top official said on Saturday.

The initial share sale will open for public subscription on November 2 and conclude on November 4. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 350-368 a share, its MD and CEO Devesh Sachdev said at a press conference. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer of sale of 1,36,95,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The company is expected to raise Rs 1,104 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The company has around 1,000 branches in 377 districts in 19 states in the country with a 29 lakh customer base, Sachdev said.

The company presently manages a Rs 7,400 crore portfolio, out of which Rs 500 crore portfolio is from Rajasthan, he added.

The company offers loans in the rural sector, especially women with an average loan size of Rs 25,000 and a maximum limit of Rs 80,000, Sachdev noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022