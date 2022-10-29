Soman Chainani overwhelmed by The School For Good And Evil success

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/ATK): Writer Soman Chainani whose works have been an indelible part of the best seller list in the New York Times achieved that with his very first novel The School For Good and Evil which sold over 3 million copies. And now the film adaptation of the book -by the same name - has been trending for the past few days on Netflix ever since it dropped on October 19.

"The reaction has been so overwhelming and positive that it's not just breathed new life into the story, but also into me," says Chainani. The film which features Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Ben Kingsley with some voiceovers by Cate Blanchett has found a lot of appreciation in the courts of even some of the barbarian critics who turned into angels after witnessing the fairytale. The fact is the film and earlier the book has a deep story and very little space for VFX and Computer Graphics as well enabling a story being told. "A lot of things in the film are very real. One can hardly find CGI in juxtaposition to other films of a similar genre in the fantasy space," admits Soman.

"Everything connected to the film and what you see in the light of the projector is pretty tangible, practical and real and the real power of storytelling. I have for a decade, put my life and effort and bled my soul on the pages. Seeing those tales come alive on the big screen is a dream come true," says Soman who at one time in childhood made the cardinal sin of trying to bring his fairytale stories into his real life. "I think I would create visions where people had to fit into whether it was the playground or Disneyworld and I wanted people to fill into my stories. I tried to bring fantasy to real life and wanted people to fill in there and that was a mistake when you try to bring fantasy come true. The joy of fantasy is that it exists in another dimension of reality," says Soman who was then called as the Fun Nazi.

Soman is now loving all the accolades. " I think when you write a book, you have no expectations. You just have to be honest. Honesty was the secret and it was very much myself on the page. I knew deep down that it was dangerous. This was not what a young reader would want. This was more edgy, prickly and sophisticated. If it does find readers it will be popular because there is nothing else like it. It was very much my sense of humour and energy, Whatever their reaction is good or bad is because of what they found in it. People still write crazy things online because of what triggered them. I wanted people to react to it. Whenever people are reading the book, I feel they are reading my diary," he adds.

"The reaction has been so overwhelming and positive that it's not just breathed new life into the story, but also into me." This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)