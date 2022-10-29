Malaysian govt picks Temenggong Holdings, Raizing Global to provide visa services to Indians

The Malaysian government has awarded a contract to Temenggong Holdings Company and India's Raizing Global to provide visa services to Indian citizens travelling to Malaysia as tourists and workers.

Temenggong Holdings and Raizing Global have commenced accepting visa applications for Malaysia in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai through their centres and all across India via their remote offices and website, according to a statement issued on Friday.

''As Malaysia continues to grow and increase its bilateral trade with India, our official visa application centres, operated by Raizing Global, are sure to offer a growing number of applicants a more efficient and convenient visa process,'' Temenggong Holdings said in the statement.

The company is honoured to partner with Temenggong Holdings, owned by the Royals of Malaysia, and is looking forward to a fruitful partnership, Raizing Global Managing Director Bharat S Rai said.

''Furthermore, we are committed to providing a seamless experience for each and every one of our applicants in line with the superior service our group has maintained globally,'' he added.

India-based Raizing Global has expertise in providing visa, consular, citizen, biometric and e-visa services across the globe.

