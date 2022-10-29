Tunisia to start difficult economic reforms soon - cbank governor
Tunisia will soon start difficult economic reforms that have been delayed for years, the central bank governor said on Saturday, adding that financial authorities were trying to keep the dinar currency stable.
Tunisia this month reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December.
