Carborundum Universal reports standalone Q2 net of Rs 71.75 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:01 IST
Abrasives and industrial ceramics-maker Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 71.75 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the company said on Saturday.

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group company registered a standalone net of Rs 62.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a press release said.

For the six-month period ending September 30, the standalone net profit grew to Rs 144.59 crore from Rs 126 crore a year ago.

The standalone total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 623.76 crore from Rs 565.36 crore.

For the half-year ending September 30, the standalone total income increased to Rs 1,242.93 crore from Rs 1,050.50 crore last fiscal, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

