Carborundum Universal reports standalone Q2 net of Rs 71.75 cr

Abrasives and industrial ceramics-maker Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 71.75 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the company said on Saturday.

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group company registered a standalone net of Rs 62.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a press release said.

For the six-month period ending September 30, the standalone net profit grew to Rs 144.59 crore from Rs 126 crore a year ago.

The standalone total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 623.76 crore from Rs 565.36 crore.

For the half-year ending September 30, the standalone total income increased to Rs 1,242.93 crore from Rs 1,050.50 crore last fiscal, the company said.

