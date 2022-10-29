Left Menu

Rajasthan govt allots Rs 204.81 cr for expansion of Jaipur Metro

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:26 IST
  Country:
  India

Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 204.81 crore for the expansion of Jaipur Metro, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave the financial approval for the construction of Phase 1D (Mansarovar to Ajmer Road intersection) of the Jaipur Metro to make the facility more accessible for people, the official spokesperson said. Gehlot had announced the expansion of Jaipur Metro from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase 1C) and from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road intersection (Phase 1D) in 2022-23.

At present, the metro runs from Mansarovar in Jaipur to Badi Chaupar.

